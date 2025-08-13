How to watch the Canadians at Romandie Féminin

There’s plenty of racing left for the pro women! Right now the Tour du Pologne is underway—with Lidl Trek’s Ava Holmgren in the mix.

Next up is the Tour de Romandie Féminin. It’s a three-day stage race in Switzerland and it’s chock-full of some of the big names in the sport.

Some of the favourites for the 2025 Tour de Romandie Féminin are Juliette Labous (FDJ – SUEZ), Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx – Protime), Noemi Rüegg (EF Education-Oatly), Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl – Trek), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto), Elise Chabbey (FDJ – SUEZ), Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco), Ellen Van Dijk (Lidl – Trek), Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Uno-X Mobility), and Anna Henderson (Lidl – Trek).

There are three Canadians competing—including national champion Alison Jackson of EF Education-Oatly. Former national road champion and now time-trial champion Olivia Baril (Movistar) is racing again, along with Uno-X’s Simone Boilard.

The first stage is a short time trial on Friday from Huémoz to Villars-sur-Ollon, covering a total of 4.4 km.

Which means we get to see Baril’s new maple leaf skinsuit, too! Both she and Jackson could do well in the short test.

To watch, head over to Flobikes.com. And don’t forget to check back here on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a report afterward! Auf gehts!

