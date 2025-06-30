How to watch the Pogačar and Vingegaard duel at the Tour

Here we go again! The 2025 Tour de France begins Saturday in Lille, and it is set to be a doozy. Fans are getting three weeks of racing across France with one of the most anticipated general classification battles in recent memory.

World champion Tadej Pogačar returns as what has to be the number favourite. His rival Jonas Vingegaard will be there. The Dane just finished a battle with his Slovenian rival at the Criterium du Dauphine. Although, to be honest, Pogi definitely seemed stronger. Remco Evenepoel, winner of the TT there, adds a new dimension to the GC battle. We can’t forget Primož Roglič as well.

Canada will again be represented by Israel–Premier Tech’s Michael Woods and Guillaume Boivin. Woods seeks a second Tour stage win, while Boivin starts his fifth consecutive edition. Woodsy won’t be wearing his unique national champs jersey however–his teammate Derek Gee has it now. Although we won’t see Gee at the Tour–expect to see him at the Vuelta a España.

Stage hunters and green jersey contenders will also have their say. Biniam Girmay returns to defend his points title. But look for competition from Jasper Philipsen, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Tim Merlier and Jonathan Milan.

The first week winds through northern France. There’s a long time trial in Caen and the first summit finish at Puy de Sancy. The second week features three tough days in the Pyrenees, including climbs up Hautacam, Peyragudes and Superbagnères.

In week three, Mont Ventoux reappears. There’s also the Col de la Loze and a summit finish at La Plagne, which could decide the overall standings.

The final day, July 27, concludes with the….sort of traditional Paris finish on the Champs-Élysées. The lead-up to the finish will be a bit different this year. The peloton will climb the tough Montmarte climb before heading to the Champs. It’s a new feature to the final day, inspired by the exciting Olympic road race.

To watch the action, go to FloBikes.com. As always, your pals at Canadian Cycling Magazine will have reports and photos following the stage. LFG!

