How to watch the ‘Strade Bianche’ stage of the Giro

Here we go! Stage 9 will test the peloton on a unique and demanding course inspired by the Strade Bianche. Though not the full version won earlier this year by Tadej Pogačar, it features 30 km of gravel, numerous short climbs, and ends with the punishing 7 per cent ascent into Siena via the famous Via Santa Caterina.

A brutal finale

The action will ignite with 68 km to go, with chaos expected between and across narrow gravel sectors filled with punchy climbs and treacherous descents. It’s a day tailor-made for classics riders, but GC contenders must stay sharp—losing time here could be costly. Expect relentless pace, high tension, and potential shake-ups in the standings.

Stage 8 of the 108th Giro d’Italia delivered a long-awaited win for the breakaway, with Australian national time trial champion Luke Plapp claiming the biggest victory of his career. After crashing in the opening time trial, Plapp rebounded impressively. He outlasted his fellow escapees on a hilly day made for opportunists.

Behind him, the overall race saw another shake-up, as Primož Roglič relinquished the pink jersey just one day after taking it, handing it over to Italian Diego Ulissi. The veteran, now a nine-time Giro stage winner, moved into the lead ahead of Sunday’s decisive gravel test. Derek Gee placed 18th. The Canadian now sits 22nd overall.

Although Stage 9—a 181 km day in the saddle—doesn’t feature the big hills of earlier stages, riders who are contending for the GC will need to pay attention and be at the front. Plus, the gravel can result in bad luck: crashes or flats at the wrong time can result in big time losses.

To watch the special Strade Bianche-style stage, tune into FloBikes.com. Coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EDT. It is bound to be an epic day of racing.

