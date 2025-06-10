How to watch the Tour de Suisse Women

On Thursday, the Women’s WorldTour has its next stop: Switzerland, for the Tour de Suisse Women.

The four-day Tour de Suisse Women in 2025 finishes just before the men’s race begins. The stages are tough. The race more than 500 km and nearly 7,000 m of climbing over four days. As in previous years, strong climbing ability will be essential. The competition begins on the opening circuit in Gstaad and continuing through to the final stage around Küssnacht.

Some of the top competitors include Demi Vollering (FDJ – SUEZ), Mischa Bredewold (Team SD Worx – Protime), Marta Lach (Team SD Worx – Protime), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto), Noemi Rüegg (EF Education–Oatly), Marlen Reusser (Movistar Team), Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education–Oatly), Mavi García (Liv AlUla Jayco), Elise Chabbey (FDJ – SUEZ), and Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl–Trek).

There are two Canadians participating—and both of them favour the climbs. Oro-Medonte, Ontario’s Isabella Holmgren (Lidl–Trek), now in her second year as a WorldTour pro, had great success on the climbs at the Tour de l’Avenir, finishing second overall and taking the mountains jersey. Holmgren also took her big pro road race in May. She’ll be riding as a faithful lieutenant for team leader Niamh Fisher-Black, who will be aiming for the general classification. Still, the multiple world champion may be an ace to play for big stage results and a strong overall finish.

The other Canadian is Magdeleine Vallières (EF Education–Oatly). The Sherbrooke native had a solid spring, including two memorable rides in the classics, where she was one of the key animators on the punchy climbs at La Flèche Wallonne and De Brabantse Pijl. In 2024, she took her first major pro win at the Trofeo Palma Fèmina.

