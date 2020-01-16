How to watch the Tour Down Under

The Santos Tour Down Under continues in its twenty-second year for the men’s and fifth year for the women’s. Four Canadians will be racing in South Australia. Leah Kirchmann, in third place on GC after the first stage, is set to be a strong contender in the next three stages. 23 year old Albertan Sara Poidevin races for Rally Cycling and had something to celebrate after team member Chloe Hosking took the win in the first stage.

The women’s tour takes place Jan 16-19 and consists of four stages in Adelaide and the surrounding areas.



The men’s race begins Jan 19 and consists of seven stages, concluding on Jan 26. Montrealers James Piccoli and Guillaume Boivin will be competing for Israel Start-Up Nation. Piccoli is enjoying his pre-race training and taking advantage of his time in Australia. “Adelaide is so beautiful,” he said. “The roads are perfect for training and there’s mountains, beaches, and everything you need!”

You can watch the Tour Down Under on Flobikes or on GCN.