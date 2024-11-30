How to watch the UCI cyclocross World Cup in Dublin from Canada

The UCI Cyclocross World Cup returns to Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday, with a full day of racing across multiple categories and several Canadians competing.

Last year’s event, defined by heavy rain, turned the course into a muddy challenge. In the women’s elite race, Lucinda Brand dominated from start to finish despite the harsh conditions. The men’s elite race featured a thrilling duel between Pim Ronhaar and Laurens Sweeck, with Ronhaar taking the win in a dramatic sprint.

This year’s schedule includes races for men’s junior, women’s junior, men’s under-23, women’s elite, and men’s elite categories.

Check out the full start list here. You’ll see lots of familiar names.

To follow Team Canada, you can catch the action for free on the UCI channel on YouTube.