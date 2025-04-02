How Visma threw away a guaranteed win at Dwars door Vlaanderen

Did you find yourself yelling at the screen as Neilson Powless pulled off a statistically impossible victory against three Visma-Lease a Bike riders at Dwars door Vlaanderen? Because, truthfully, he never should have been able to contest the sprint with somewhat fresh legs. Or, even been in the sprint.

The EF Education-EasyPost rider got away in a four-man break with three Visma-Lease a Bike riders, including Wout van Aert, who was looking for a win to prove his form was back.

Visma-Lease a Bike controlled Wednesday’s Dwars door Vlaanderen, forming a yellow-heavy breakaway late in the WorldTour race. But it was Powless who beat Van Aert for the win—an embarrassing result for the Dutch team.

In 2015, Ian Stannard pulled off a (sort of) similar upset, beating three Etixx-Quick Step (now Soudal Quick-Step) riders in a situation that also shouldn’t have happened. The difference? The Belgian team tried every tactical move in the book—Niki Terpstra attacked, Tom Boonen launched, and Stijn Vandenbergh made his move—but it just didn’t work. On Wednesday, Visma didn’t play anything right, instead dragging Powless to the line.

Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson set a hard pace, confident in a sprint for Van Aert. But there was no way Powless should have been sitting on the whole way. With 5-10 km to go, Visma could have made the American’s life hell. At one point, Benoot tried to drop him—but that was the only time the trio even attempted to shake him off.

With 2 km to go, Jorgenson could have attacked. If Powless dragged the group back, Benoot could have gone next. And if Powless still managed to respond, Van Aert would have had a free ride against an exhausted opponent. Each one of those options should have resulted in a win for Visma–either a solo win by Benoot or Jorgensen, or van Aert sprinting by an exhausted Powless with one leg.

Instead, they towed the American to the finish. Did they have too much confidence in Van Aert? Or did Van Aert himself?

After the race, the Belgian superstar—known for his ferocious sprint and normally a sure bet to outkick Powless—took the blame.

“I’m fully responsible for this loss,” he said.

He added that he cramped in the sprint and was selfish in his approach. “I wanted the victory too badly. Early on in the final, I told them that I wanted a ride to the sprint and that I would win. The DS in the car agreed because I was so adamant. Then when I failed, it was 100 per cent my fault,” he said after.

With mounting pressure on Van Aert to deliver a big result after a relatively lacklustre spring, the frustration was evident. Plus, this was the same race where a year ago he had a horrific crash that derailed his season.

As for Powless, he rightfully called Dwars door Vlaanderen the biggest win of his career.

“I thought I was racing for second,” he said afterward.

And he was. Visma had all the cards for a guaranteed victory—they just didn’t play the hand they were dealt.