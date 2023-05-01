Huge crash at Tour de Bretagne results in cancellation of stage

A huge crash at the Tour de Bretagne in France resulted in the cancellation of stage 6 on Sunday. The 209-km race from Châteaubriant to Plancoët saw 90 per cent of the riders hit the deck after the pack was riding on a muddy road. After the crash, organizers neutralized the race to let riders catch back on. Four riders were taken to the hospital, which meant that the race was out of ambulances. Given the severity of the incident and lack of emergency services, race officials then kept the neutralization all the way to the finish line.

Simon Pellaud of Tudor Pro Cycling Team leads the race. On Monday, the seventh and final stage heads from Piré-Chancé to Châteaugiron, for a total of 163.5km.

You can watch the massive pile-up below.