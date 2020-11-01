Hugh Carthy wins on Vuelta’s legendary Angliru, teammate Michael Woods ninth

Hugh Carthy became the first British rider to win on the famed Angliru climb on Sunday’s 12th stage of the Vuelta a España, pulling himself into a podium position before the final rest day. Richard Carapaz yanked back the red jersey from triple-stage-winner Primož Roglič. Michael Woods worked for Carthy on the Angliru and finished ninth on the day.

You can watch the Vuelta a España, the final act of the 2020 WorldTour, on FloBikes.

The Course

It might seem a disservice to the four other climbs on Sunday’s 109-km parcours, but the day was all about the Angliru: 13.2 km of 9.4 percent, the final 6.2 km at an knee-shattering 13.9 percent with pitches up to 22 percent. Sadly, instead of the riders clambering through a tunnel of noisy fans, the slopes would be barren of spectators.

Insane in the brain!

The stage that will draw the curtain over the second #LaVuelta20 week. pic.twitter.com/idORLvUdta — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) November 1, 2020

The last time the Vuelta finished on the Angliru was Stage 20 in 2017 when Alberto Contador beat Wout Poels and Chris Froome by 17 seconds. Michael Woods placed 10th that day.

A 22-rider breakaway formed soon after the flag in Pola de Laviana. Most of the GC top-ten men had teammates in the move. King of the Mountains classification leader and 17th GC holder Guillaume Martin was included, and he added more points atop the smallest climb of the day, Alto del Padrún. He was first over Alto de Santo Emiliano too. The Cat. 3 climbs were out of the way.

Guillaume Martin logically in breakaway. Important day to collect KOM points. Martin must have spent more kilometers in breakaways than in peloton in 2020 Vuelta. #LaVuelta20 pic.twitter.com/CHav3Iowio — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) November 1, 2020

The first of three Cat. 3 ascents was Alto de la Mozqueta (6.4 km of 8.2 percent). Movistar grabbed the reins. By the time Martin led the fugitives over at the 60-km mark, the gap was 1:30.

Next up was Alto del Cordal, 5.6 km at 8.8 percent. Martin was in a much reduced group only 45 seconds ahead of the peloton at its foot and 30 seconds by the top. Froome and Carapaz tried to jump away but Jumbo-Visma reacted to them. Woods brought Carthy forward.

Angliru

It was time for the Beast.

Time for Angliru!

That's an average gradient of 9.9% over 12.4 endless kilometers!#LaVuelta20, you are merciless! pic.twitter.com/eiWxvl8kpE — Deceuninck-QuickStep (@deceuninck_qst) November 1, 2020

Jumbo-Visma massed on the front, sopping up the last of the breakaways. Sixth place Marc Soler was the first top-10 fellow to go backwards. Froome went back to the team car and never returned to the front; Carapaz was isolated. There were 22 riders left.

The Angliru grew steeper and the numbers in the red jersey group dropped to ten with 6 km to climb. Woods was still there with Carthy.

Ninth place Poels was the next to fade back. Carapaz was at the back on the group on Woods’ wheel.

The last kilometre was flatter. Jumbo was running out of road to rid itself of Roglič’s rivals. Fifth place Enric Mas went to the back of the group, looking vulnerable, and then attacked. Woods popped. The remaining riders ground up the wall with little gaps between them.

The riders reached the 23 percent gradients inside the last 2.3 km.

Roglič had some difficulty. Carapaz and Carthy reached Mas. Just after Carthy took a few bike lengths, the red jersey really started to fade.

Carthy held off Mas and Alexander Vlasov of Astana for the famous victory, giving EF Pro Cycling wins in all three 2020 Grand Tours. Primož Roglič rallied and only lost 10 seconds to Carapaz.

On Monday the riders will have a well-deserved second rest day before the final week, one that begins with the race’s sole time trial.



2020 Vuelta a España Stage 12

1) Hugh Carthy (Great Britain/EF Pro Cycling) 3:08:30

2) Alexander Vlasov (Russia/Astana) +0:16

3) Enric Mas (Spain/Movistar) s.t.

9) Michael Woods (Canada/EF Pro Cycling) +1:35

Vuelta a España GC

1) Richard Carapaz (Ecuador/Ineos Grenadiers) 48:29:

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:10

3) Hugh Carthy (Great Britain/EF Pro Cycling) +0:32

4) Dan Martin (Ireland/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:35