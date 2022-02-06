Hugo Houle 12th in first stage race for Israel-Premier Tech

Hugo Houle has started his three-year contract with Israel-Premier Tech by earning 12th place in the five-stage, 2.1-rated Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard in France, his first stage race with the new outfit. It was Houle’s best stage race GC result since he was 5th in the 2019 Arctic Race of Norway. National chrono champion Houle was 12th on GC going into Sunday’s concluding 11-km time trial, where he came 44th. He was the top Israel-Premier Tech rider on GC.

Daryl Impey was our highest ranked rider in Sunday's final time trial of #EtoiledeBesseges, while Canadian TT champion Hugo Houle finished as top IPT rider in the general classification.

____

🇫🇷 #EDB2022 pic.twitter.com/Tp97GsIt50 — Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) February 6, 2022

On January 30th, Houle kicked off the Israel-Premier Tech era with 14th in the one-day Grand Prix Cycliste de Marseille La Marseillaise.

Houle finished +1:02 from Sunday’s winner, world chrono champion Filippo Ganna (Italy/Ineos Grenadiers). Cofidis’ French time trial champion Benjamin Thomas defended his overall race lead by rolling to third place at +0:09. Thomas buried himself to stay clear of EF Education-EasyPost’s Alberto Bettiol, who he led by only seven seconds going into Sunday.

Il a tout donné ! Enorme @Ben__Thomas_ ! 3e au sommet de l'Hermitage, il remporte l' @Etoile_Besseges 2022 avec 16 secondes d'avance sur Bettiol ! 👏#EDB2022 pic.twitter.com/IhJvyAXvVC — Team Cofidis (@TeamCOFIDIS) February 6, 2022

It was a fine start to the season for Cofidis as the WorldTour squad claimed two stages via Thomas and Bryan Coquard.

Houle was in the day’s breakaway on Friday, the day that Thomas took the stage victory and seized the lead from Mads Pederson, winner of Stage 1 in Bellegarde.

Houle’s next race is the Ruta del Sol starting February 16. Teammate and compatriot Michael Woods will be making his season debut in the five-stage, 2.Pro-rated race.

2022 Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard Stage 5

1) Filippo Ganna (Italy/Ineos Grenadiers) 15:32

2) Mads Pederson (Denmark/Trek-Segafredo) +0:06

3) Benjamin Thomas (France/Cofidis) +0:09

44) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:02

75) Raphael Parisella (Canada/B&B Hotels) +1:25

99) Antoine Duchese (Canada/Groupama-FDJ) +1:42

2022 Etoile de Bessèges-Tour du Gard GC

1) Benjamin Thomas (France/Cofidis) 14:39:32

2) Alberto Bettiol (Italy/EF Education-EasyPost) +0:16

3) Tobias Halland Johannessen (Norway/Uno-X) +0:32

12) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:41

43) Antoine Duchese (Canada/Groupama-FDJ) +10:33

104) Raphael Parisella (Canada/B&B Hotels) +26:32