Hugo Houle avoids the worst during the second stage of Paris-Nice

Windy weather and crashes marred the 158 km second stage of Paris-Nice on Monday between Auffargis and Orléans. Hugo Houle (Israel-Premier Tech), finished 47th on day, rallying to finish in the third group 38 seconds behind the winner, the Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl).

Houle’s teammates, Guillaume Boivin and James Piccoli finished 122nd and 143rd respectively.

“It was a real big day where there was a lot of wind. There were a lot of breakways in the peloton, which caused several splits addition to the many crashes,” Houle said in an interview with Sportcom.

“A crash caused me to lose the first group and I found myself in the second which was still quite solid with good riders. We came back to about ten seconds (from the first group) with four or five kilometers to go, but another fall slowed down the group.”

The athlete from Sainte-Perpétue was still wondering how he could have managed to get away unscathed from the second crash where Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma) and Matteo Jorgenson (Movistar) found themselves on the ground.

“Jorgenson practically rolled on my left shoe,” He said. “I don’t know how I managed to stay on the bike.”

The leader of the race, Christophe Laporte (Jumbo Visma) briefly took the lead in the last right to bring his sprinter Wout Van Aert, but the latter was overtaken on the line by Fabio Jakobsen who finished the work of his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl teammates.

Houle explained that his team suffered heavy losses on Monday: Rudy Barbier did not start the stage, Mads Würtz Schmidtz gave up and Guillaume Boivin was bothered by back pain.

“We’re limited in numbers, so it makes things a bit complicated, but on my side, I’m ready and fit. I will do my best after the time trial to be in front for the team and be in the hunt for a stage and big breakaways. I know the roads of the last two stages well, because that’s where I live, so it will be an advantage for me.”

Christophe Laporte kept the yellow jersey of leader with a lead of five seconds over Wout Van Aert. Houle is 30th Boivin 94th and Piccoli 124th.