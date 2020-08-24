Hugo Houle named to Astana’s Tour de France lineup

Only ten days after it was announced that Hugo Houle tested positive for COVID-19, the Canadian has been named to Astana’s Tour de France lineup. The 107th Tour de France begins Saturday in Nice.

This will be Houle’s second Tour after 91st last year. It will also be his fifth Grand Tour, 72nd in the 2016 Giro d’Italia his best result. Except for 2018, Houle has raced a Grand Tour every season since 2015.

Astana’s GC man will be Angel “Superman” Lopez, recently 5th in the Critérium du Dauphiné. New Spanish road champion LL Sanchez and the Izagirre brothers also made the cut.

Currently, riders–and all members of each team’s roughly 30-person bubble–have to submit two negative COVID-19 controls in the lead up to the race. Teams will be expelled from the race if there are two cases in their bubble within seven days.

Last September Houle re-signed with the team for three more seasons.