Hugo Houle on tough questions: Tubeless or tubular (and more!)

Hugo Houle was one of 13 Canadians racing at Les Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et Montréal. Canadian Cycling Magazine caught up with the 33-year-old from Sainte-Perpétue. He finished 51st in Montréal but played a crucial role as a teammate to Michael Woods, who came in 8th. In Québec, Houle finished 67th.

Houle has had a long career and raced in many of cycling’s major events. Notably, he’s competed in the Tour de France six times, the Giro d’Italia twice, and the Vuelta a España once.

The unforgettable Tour de France stage win

There’s no question his biggest result was in 2022 when he won an incredible stage of the Tour de France. On Stage 16, it took 34 years, but Houle became the first Canadian to win a stage of the Tour de France on the first day in the Pyrenees. Houle joined Steve Bauer, his directeur sportif in the car, as the only Canadians to accomplish this. Since then, Houle’s teammate Woods has also secured a TdF win.

The victory was especially emotional for Houle as he dedicated it to his late brother. As Hugo crossed the finish line in Foix on July 19, he pointed to the sky, having fulfilled a goal he had cherished for nearly a decade: winning a Tour de France stage in honor of his brother Pierrik, who had tragically died after being struck by a driver while jogging.

Houle raced the Tour again in 2024, finishing 50th. Before coming to Canada for Les Grands Prix Cyclistes de Québec et Montréal, he raced at the Tour de Pologne, finishing a solid 19th overall, with an 18th in the time trial.

Check out some rapid-fire questions on all the pressing concerns in life…coffee order, favorite race…and tire preferences, below. Be sure to read more about the two days of racing in La Belle Province here.