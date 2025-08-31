Hugo Houle weighs in on Derek Gee dispute and pro-Palestine protest at Vuelta

Hugo Houle recently spoke to Radio-Canada about two notable incidents last week concerning his Israel-Premier Tech squad: Derek Gee and the protest at the Vuelta a España.

On Wednesday, during the fifth stage of the Spanish Grand Tour, protesters attempted to block the team during a team time trial—what the Quebec rider called it, in French, “un geste déplorable” — “a deplorable gesture.”

“It’s the first time a protest has affected the race since the start of the conflict,” Houle told Radio-Canada Sports. “It’s unfortunate.”

There have been several protests at other races — including the Giro d’Italia and the Tour Down Under. The incident at the Vuelta has certainly been the most dramatic.

The 34-year-old pro from Sainte-Perpétue, Que., is not participating in this year’s Vuelta, choosing instead to focus on Les Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec and Montréal in September. He said he watched Wednesday’s events unfold from his living room.

Protesters carrying Palestinian flags and banners briefly blocked IPT’s path. One banner, in Catalan, read: “Neutrality is complicity, Boycott Israel.” Police on motorcycles quickly removed the demonstrators from the road.

The riders were most likely going 50–60 km/h, and had to brake to avoid crashing.

Both organizers and the team itself put out statements saying that while freedom of speech and the right to protest are welcomed, the safety of riders is paramount.

Houle noted the impact on the team: “It’s not ideal because we’re here to compete. It affected the team’s results.”

He said that while he has seen pro-Palestine protesters at other races, they were usually peaceful.

“Most people are passive. Some even cheer for us. On Wednesday, it was the first time an act actually interfered with the race,” he said.

After the race, the jury adjusted the time for IPT. The team originally placed 19th, 54 seconds down on stage winners UAE Team Emirates.

In the revised classification, however, they were moved to 14th. The gap was cut to 39 seconds.

On the internal team front, Houle commented on the dispute involving teammate Derek Gee, who has announced a contract termination while IPT maintains it is still valid.

On Aug. 22, Israel-Premier Tech announced the news. The team said the Osgoode, Ont., rider’s lawyers sent a letter of termination on Aug. 9. However, the statement also said the team believes the contract remains valid through 2028.

Canadian Cycling Magazine then reached out to both Gee and his representatives for comment. His agent replied, “We will not be able to comment on Derek Gee’s situation at this time.”

The next day, Gee came out with his own statement, saying that due to unnamed reasons, continuing to ride with the team was not possible. He also said, contradicting some media reports, that no, he had not been in contact with other teams, as per UCI rules.

“I am realistic, it’s a business. He is advised by his agents,” Houle said about his teammate. “Certainly, he chose his personal interests over the collective ones. But you can’t blame him—he just has a career. He makes his choices accordingly.”