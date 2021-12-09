Human Powered Health (Rally Cycling) are now in the Women’s WorldTour

It’s a banner day for the team formerly known as Rally Cycling. The Human Powered Health squad have had their Women’s WorldTour application accepted, meaning that the team will race in the sports top tier for the next two seasons. The move makes Human Powered Health the first existing co-ed set-up to send its women’s team to the top tier before its men.

The step-up allows Human Powered Health message to inspire and support people to reach their full potential will be seen by a global audience.

“We’re proud to be part of the Women’s World Tour as this is truly a historic moment for the team,” Charles Aaron, managing director and founder of Circuit Sport, said. “We’re at the beginning of an exciting journey for the racing side of Human Powered Health but one that our teams have been building towards for the past 10 years.”

The promotion to the top echelon of the sport means that the Human Powered Health program will have invites to the world’s biggest races including the return of Tour de France Femmes. See below for the complete 2022 Women’s WorldTour calendar.

2.WWT Stage races

May 5-7: Tour of Chongming Island, China 🇨🇳

May 13-15: Itzulia Women, Basque Country 🌊

May 19-22: Vuelta a Burgos, Spain 🟣

May 27-29: RideLondon Classique, Great Britain 🎡

June 6-11: Women’s Tour, Great Britain 🇬🇧

July 1-10: Giro d’Italia Donne, Italy 👚

July 24-31: Tour de France Femmes, France 🇫🇷

August 9-14: Battle of the North 🇸🇪🇳🇴🇩🇰

August 30-September 4: Boels Ladies Tour, Netherlands 🇳🇱

September 8-11: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, Spain 🇪🇸

1.WWT One-day events

March 5: Strade Bianche, Italy 🍷

March 13: Ronde van Drenthe, Netherlands 🇳🇱

March 20: Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Italy 🇮🇹

March 24: Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne, Belgium 🇧🇪

March 27: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, Belgium 🇧🇪

April 3: Ronde van Vlaanderen, Belgium 🦁

April 10: Paris-Roubaix, France 🪨

April 17: Amstel Gold Race, Netherlands 🍺

April 20: La Flèche Wallonne, Belgium 📈

April 24: Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Belgium ⛰

August 6: Postnord Vargarda TTT, Sweden ⏱

August 7: Postnord Vargarda RR, Sweden 🇸🇪

August 27: GP Lorient Agglomération-Trophée Ceratizit, France ⛵️

October 18: Tour of Gaungxi, China 🇨🇳

2022 UCI Women’s WorldTour teams

EF Education – TIBCO – SVB

Human Powered Health

Roland Cogeas Edelweiss

Team Jumbo-Visma

Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

UAE Team

CANYON//SRAM Racing

FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Liv Racing Xstra

Movistar Team Women

Team BikeExchange – Jayco

Team DSM

Team SD Worx

Trek-Segafredo

Women’s team roster 2022

Nina Buijsman

Henrietta Christie

Katie Clouse

Mieke Kröger

Evy Kuijpers

Makayla MacPherson

Barbara Malcotti

Marit Raaijmakers

Olivia Ray

Kaia Schmid

Lily Williams

Eri Yonamine