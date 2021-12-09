Human Powered Health (Rally Cycling) are now in the Women’s WorldTour
It’s a banner day for the team formerly known as Rally Cycling. The Human Powered Health squad have had their Women’s WorldTour application accepted, meaning that the team will race in the sports top tier for the next two seasons. The move makes Human Powered Health the first existing co-ed set-up to send its women’s team to the top tier before its men.
The step-up allows Human Powered Health message to inspire and support people to reach their full potential will be seen by a global audience.
“We’re proud to be part of the Women’s World Tour as this is truly a historic moment for the team,” Charles Aaron, managing director and founder of Circuit Sport, said. “We’re at the beginning of an exciting journey for the racing side of Human Powered Health but one that our teams have been building towards for the past 10 years.”
The promotion to the top echelon of the sport means that the Human Powered Health program will have invites to the world’s biggest races including the return of Tour de France Femmes. See below for the complete 2022 Women’s WorldTour calendar.
2.WWT Stage races
May 5-7: Tour of Chongming Island, China 🇨🇳
May 13-15: Itzulia Women, Basque Country 🌊
May 19-22: Vuelta a Burgos, Spain 🟣
May 27-29: RideLondon Classique, Great Britain 🎡
June 6-11: Women’s Tour, Great Britain 🇬🇧
July 1-10: Giro d’Italia Donne, Italy 👚
July 24-31: Tour de France Femmes, France 🇫🇷
August 9-14: Battle of the North 🇸🇪🇳🇴🇩🇰
August 30-September 4: Boels Ladies Tour, Netherlands 🇳🇱
September 8-11: Ceratizit Challenge by La Vuelta, Spain 🇪🇸
1.WWT One-day events
March 5: Strade Bianche, Italy 🍷
March 13: Ronde van Drenthe, Netherlands 🇳🇱
March 20: Trofeo Alfredo Binda, Italy 🇮🇹
March 24: Oxyclean Classic Brugge-De Panne, Belgium 🇧🇪
March 27: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields, Belgium 🇧🇪
April 3: Ronde van Vlaanderen, Belgium 🦁
April 10: Paris-Roubaix, France 🪨
April 17: Amstel Gold Race, Netherlands 🍺
April 20: La Flèche Wallonne, Belgium 📈
April 24: Liège-Bastogne-Liège, Belgium ⛰
August 6: Postnord Vargarda TTT, Sweden ⏱
August 7: Postnord Vargarda RR, Sweden 🇸🇪
August 27: GP Lorient Agglomération-Trophée Ceratizit, France ⛵️
October 18: Tour of Gaungxi, China 🇨🇳
2022 UCI Women’s WorldTour teams
EF Education – TIBCO – SVB
Human Powered Health
Roland Cogeas Edelweiss
Team Jumbo-Visma
Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
UAE Team
CANYON//SRAM Racing
FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Liv Racing Xstra
Movistar Team Women
Team BikeExchange – Jayco
Team DSM
Team SD Worx
Trek-Segafredo
Women’s team roster 2022
Nina Buijsman
Henrietta Christie
Katie Clouse
Mieke Kröger
Evy Kuijpers
Makayla MacPherson
Barbara Malcotti
Marit Raaijmakers
Olivia Ray
Kaia Schmid
Lily Williams
Eri Yonamine