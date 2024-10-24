Hundreds rally for bike lanes; Ontario premier deems them ‘horrible and nasty’

On Wednesday, hundreds of cyclists in Toronto and some politicians protested the Ontario government’s recent decision requiring municipalities to obtain provincial approval before adding new bike lanes and removing existing ones. The bill, announced last week and tabled on Monday, mandates that municipalities seek permission when removing vehicle lanes to install bike lanes. The province is also seeking regulatory power to eliminate current bike lanes, although the process remains unclear.

Removing bike lanes is backwards and a waste of money

“It’s outrageous. Taxpayer money could be better spent on healthcare and schools,” Andy McLachlan, said to the CBC. Participants chanted, “Doug Ford! Stay in your lane!” urging Premier Doug Ford to focus on pressing issues like health care and education.

“Ripping up our roads like this will make people less safe, make traffic worse, and put lives at risk. Full stop,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said to CP24. She challenged Ford to speak to those who have lost loved ones in traffic incidents. She also said there are many other ways to deal with congestion.

Chow also emphasized that the province’s failure to deliver major transit projects contributes to the city’s congestion. “Stay in your lane, open the Eglinton Crosstown and Finch West LRT, and fix the chaos at Metrolinx,” she urged.

Joey Schwartz, co-organizer with Advocacy for Respect for Cyclists (ARC), argued that existing bike lanes enhance safety for everyone on the road. “Bike lanes on major roads make it safer for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians. It’s a win-win for everybody.”

In a speech at Toronto’s Empire Club last week, Premier Doug Ford stated, “We need to and will remove and replace existing bike lanes on primary roads that are bringing traffic in our cities to a standstill.” He later reiterated at Queen’s Park, “The crowded streets that are just absolute insanity right now are Bloor, Yonge, and on University,” asserting these bike lanes contribute to congestion.

Bike lanes are part of the solution to our traffic congestion problems, along with better public transit and building near where we live, work, and play. Premier Ford is making it harder for municipalities to build new bike lanes, and he’s asking them to review existing,… pic.twitter.com/gue2fLgiMJ — Jessica Bell (@JessicaBellTO) October 23, 2024

Jessica Bell, Member of Provincial Parliament, highlighted that the transportation minister cited an outdated statistic indicating only 1.2 per cent of Ontarians commute by bike. However, a recent poll from the cycling advocacy group Share the Road Cycling Coalition shows that 22 per cent of Ontarians cycle daily.

NEW – Fiery exchange between the Premier and the leader of the opposition. Stiles asks Ford about delayed transit projects. He responds by referencing “Nasty, terrible” bike lanes. Asked about the Metrolinx CEO’s salary, Ford talks about minimum wage increases. pic.twitter.com/DXJhvpxzJo — Richard Southern (@RichardCityNews) October 23, 2024

Supporters of bike lanes cite studies indicating they alleviate congestion, reduce emissions, and benefit businesses. In a pointed exchange with NDP Leader Marit Stiles about traffic gridlock in the Ontario legislature, Ford called bike lanes “nasty and terrible.”