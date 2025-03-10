Hustle Pro Cycling announces 2025 roster with focus on developing Canadian talent

Hustle Pro Cycling is setting its sights on the future of Canadian cycling with its 2025 roster, which will place a strong emphasis on developing homegrown talent. The UCI Continental team’s latest lineup has a focus on getting emerging Canadian riders to the next level.

Looking ahead to the 2026 worlds

With the 2026 UCI road world championships approaching in Canada, the new roster is all about the team’s commitment to nurturing Canadian riders in preparation for the event in Montreal.

“Our goal has always been to put Toronto and Canada on the map in professional cycling,” Brad Bradford, co-founder of Hustle Pro Cycling, said. “For 2025, we’re betting on young Canadian riders who are eager to race, learn, and ultimately succeed on the world stage.”

The 2025 roster brings together promising under-23 riders with experienced veterans. That includes two-time Olympian Michael Foley, who returns to guide and mentor the next wave of talent.

Veteran riders Nick Kleban, Hudson Lubbers, Zach Webster, and Patrick Harris will also return. New additions Tommy Feng, Nathaniel Fry, Charles Bergeron, and Jack Harris round out the team.

“This year is about building a team that reflects the determination and grit of Canadian cycling,” Bradford said. “We’re giving our riders the chance to compete in top-tier events across North America, and we’re confident they’ll rise to the occasion.”