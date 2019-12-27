Burn off that turkey with Toronto Hustle’s Holiday Classic virtual race series

Feeling full and lethargic after a cosy holiday season? Canadian cycling team Toronto Hustle has just the push to get you off the couch and back on the bike. The Ontario team has partnered with Elite to organize a virtual three-day stage race on Zwift. The first stage of the ‘Holiday Classic’, on Dec. 27, will be an individual time trial. The second race, the criterium, will take place on Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. EST in the Laguardia Loop of the New York Zwift map. The final stage will be a classic 41.4 kilometer road race with 734 meters of elevation, taking place on Sunday Dec. 29 at 9 a.m. EST. Participate in any of the stages and unlock a special Elite jersey for your Zwift avatar.

The three days of races are open to riders of all genders and cycling abilities. After introducing a women’s initiative last year, Toronto Hustle has committed to growing the women’s cycling community in 2020. In the new year, the team will also continue to be involved in cycling and safe streets advocacy by actively engaging with cycling advocacy campaigns. Hustle’s community engagement is unsurprising, considering team principal Brad Bradford is a Toronto city counselor.

Toronto residents who want are interested in watching a Zwift race live can stop by La Bicicletta at 1180 Castlefield Ave. on Saturday Dec. 28. The team will be providing snacks and coffee, plus a chance to heckle some of the racers as they compete virtually on Zwift.