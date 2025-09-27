‘I feel good, but I don’t know if I’ll be the strongest’: Ferrand-Prévot eyes another world title

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot has been here before. The French rider became world road champion in 2014 and, a decade later, remains the rider many consider the favourite.

“I feel good, but I don’t know if I will be the strongest,” she said to Sporza said at the start line Friday. The 32-year-old has already delivered marquee victories in 2025. She Paris-Roubaix and the Tour de France Femmes to her palmarès. A third triumph — another world title on the rolling streets of Kigali — would mark the defining moment of her campaign.

Ferrand-Prévot acknowledged that her lead-in was not without challenges. “I was very good in the Tour. But after that there was a very busy period. I trained, but my recovery was different than before the Tour,” she said.

The course offers no easy ride, with more than 3,300 m of climbing packed into short, punishing ascents. “That’s a lot, but it doesn’t seem like it when you ride on the track,” she said. “The climbs are short, but at the end it will be tough. Personally, I have to remain patient.”

Meanwhile, the defending champion Lotte Kopecky will not be there. But riders like Demi Vollering, Kim Le Court and new TT champion Marlen Reusser will be. Canada has a strong contingent in Rwanda.

The Canadian lineup for the elite women’s road race features Magdeleine Vallières, Laury Milette, Alison Jackson, Émilie Fortin and Olivia Baril. Jackson, Milette and Fortin are expected to be active in the early moves, with the experienced Jackson likely to play a key role. But on a course this demanding, Baril and Vallières look best suited to lead Canada’s challenge thanks to their climbing strength.

You can catch the action on Flobikes.com at 4:00 a.m. EDT. Afterwards, check back with your pals on Canadian Cycling Magazine for a full report, photos and analysis. And don’t forget, Sunday is the elite men’s race.

