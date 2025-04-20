‘I have mixed feelings’ – Evenepoel reflects on Amstel Gold near-miss

Remco Evenepoel finished third at the Amstel Gold Race — only his second race since returning from injury — but believes a win might have been possible without a stroke of bad luck.

Mattias Skjelmose stunned favourites Tadej Pogačar and Evenepoel to win the 2025 edition in a thrilling three-up sprint. The Dane, riding for Lidl-Trek in his first one-day race of the season, bridged to the Slovenian soloist with Evenepoel late in the final lap. After chasing down Pogačar’s searing Kruisberg attack, Skjelmose held firm on the final Cauberg ascent and launched a perfectly timed sprint in Berg en Terblijt. Evenepoel led into the finale, Pogačar kicked first, but it was the Tour de Suisse champion who edged ahead on the line for the biggest Classics win of his career.

“I still have mixed feelings,” Evenepoel said to Wielerflits. “Positive, because I’ve come a long way. It’s only my second day of racing, and I was able to come back to the strongest rider of the moment. That’s motivating — because I hadn’t done that yet.”

He said an earlier crash cost him the energy he needed later.

“Without that crash, I would have won the race,” he said. “I had to chase for at least 30 kilometres, and then there was another crash with my own teammate, Pepijn Reinderink. It was really hectic on those narrow roads — left, right, up and down.”

Evenepoel estimated he had to push 100 extra watts just to get back.

“In a race like this, you pay for that later. If I could’ve saved that energy, maybe I would’ve had something left to attack on the Cauberg or go solo. But that’ll have to wait for next year.”

Still, he was pleased to have reeled in Pogačar — something that almost never happens. As for the sprint, he admitted his positioning wasn’t ideal.

“I think I started a bit too early. It was a headwind, and maybe I should’ve moved further right. But I’m not a sprinter, and I’m not the kind of guy who dives for the edges,” he said.

“Still, I’m satisfied. I’ve come a long way. Riding like that in a six-hour race — that’s only going to help for next week and beyond.”