Ian Ackert, Bella and Ava Holmgren debut their stunning new national championship kit

It’s new kit day for Stimulus-Orbea’s trio of national champions, Ian Ackert, Bella and Ava Holmgren. Ackert is the junior men’s champ, Bella is the junior women’s, and Ava is the elite women’s champ. Although Ava is junior age, she rode up a category at the national championships in Victoria in November, taking gold.

The three riders are all having great seasons in Europe, with stellar results in the recent KerstePeriod.

Ackert was second at Gavere and a fourth at Herentals, Ava was second at Sven Nys and Herentals, as well as a fourth at Zonhoven. She also finished 21st in the elite race in Koksijde. Bella won at Sven Nys, a third at Herentals, a third at Zonhoven and a 15h in Koksijde.

The three riders are in Spain training, and will race the next round of the UCI World Cup in Benidorm, Spain on Sunday.