Ice storm carnage: Ontario’s MTB trails face a massive rebuild

When the ice started covering the trees, there was a moment when it was beautiful—until it wasn’t. What followed was one of the worst weather events Ontario’s trail networks have ever seen. The March 2025 ice storm coated hardwood forests in a thick layer of ice, then added wind. The result? Trail systems across the province—places like Hardwood Hills, 3 Stage, Kolapore, Mansfield, Durham Forest, Copeland Forest, Horseshoe and more—are now buried under massive treefall.

“It honestly feels like a massive tornado went through,” said Kate Sparling, president of the Collingwood Offroad Cycling Club (CORC). “In some ways it would almost be easier if it had been a tornado—at least then it’d follow a path. But this is just everywhere.”

Sparling lives in Singhampton, a stone’s throw from Highlands Nordic and the 3 Stage trails. And she’s seen the devastation firsthand.

“There are places where you just can’t walk into the woods. It’s total carnage. Trees are down everywhere. You hit a wall of branches within a few metres.”

The trails are buried

This isn’t just a few blown-over trees. At Simcoe County Mountain Bike Club’s Oro trails, it’s worse than logging slash.

“It’s apocalyptic,” said Shawn Pilon, SCMBC’s Oro rep. “There’s not a square foot of trail that’s clear. We’ve cleaned up after loggers before, but this is worse—it’s all the tops of trees, broken and scattered.”

Power lines are down. Roads are closed. And some neighborhoods are still without power days later. But once the snow melts, the real work will begin.

No experience needed—just show up

Despite the scale of the damage, both CORC and SCMBC are optimistic that their communities will rally.

“I think people don’t realize how much they can help,” said Sparling. “You don’t need experience. You don’t need to know how to build a berm. If you can walk with a set of loppers or drag a branch off a trail, you’re qualified. We need everybody.”

Pilon agrees: “This year is different. We’re talking about getting a whole fleet of handsaws and loppers just to get people out there. You can’t put a chainsaw in everyone’s hands, but anyone can help open a trail.”

CORC is planning a series of volunteer days starting in late April and running through May. SCMBC will hold a board meeting in mid-April to plan their approach.

“Even before then,” said Sparling, “just walking your local trail with a hand saw is something. There’s something for everyone to do—families, kids, hikers, runners. These are your trails, too.”

Red tape and restricted access

The biggest challenge may not even be the volume of cleanup—it might be the permissions. At places like Three Stage, CORC has an agreement with Ontario Parks that currently prohibits chainsaws.

“Under normal conditions, that makes sense,” Sparling said. “But with the amount of damage out there, we’re going to have to revisit those agreements. There’s just no way to clear that scale of destruction without power tools.”

A community effort—or else

The message is clear: without volunteers, these trail systems won’t recover anytime soon. Sparling emphasized that this isn’t just about mountain bikers—it’s about everyone who uses the forest.

As the snow melts and the limbs begin to dry, trail groups will be organizing efforts and posting updates. If you’re in an affected area (most of Southern Ontario), check in with your local trail group if you want to help. Until then, bring your loppers, your boots, your gloves—and maybe your friends.

Because good trail karma starts with picking up sticks.