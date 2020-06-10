Il Lombardia to run before Milan-San Remo in tweaks to revised WorldTour calendar
UCI to confirm "Race of the Full Leaves" on FridayPhoto by: Sirotti
According to an interview with RCS Sport CEO Paolo Bellino in Wednesday’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Lombardia will be run after the WorldTour restart at Strade Bianche in early August and before Milan-San Remo. The decisions were made in Tuesday’s UCI Professional Cycling Council meeting and cycling’s world governing body will confirm the changes on Friday.
Thus, the three main Italian one-day races will be grouped together on consecutive Saturdays at the top of the revised WorldTour calendar. Il Lombardia will overlap with the Tour of Poland, and Milan-San Remo will overlap with a shortened Critérium du Dauphiné. Paris-Roubaix will be the last one-day race in the WorldTour schedule, with the Vuelta a España the final stage race.
Il Lombardia is an Italian Autumn Classic and usually the last of the Monuments run in October. Its nickname, the Race of the Falling Leaves, might be adjusted this year to the Race of the Full Leaves as it will come on August 8. Trek-Segafredo’s Dutchman Bauke Mollema is the current champion.
According to the La Gazzetta article, RCS Sport wanted Milan-San Remo to be changed to August 22 or 23, but the UCI wanted that weekend to be set aside for national championships. La Primavera will roll on August 15.
Men’s WorldTour with World Championships
August 1: Strade Bianche
August 5-9: Tour de Pologne
August 8: Il Lombardia
August 15: Milan-San Remo
August 12-16: Critérium du Dauphiné
August 16: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic
August 25: Bretagne Classic–Ouest-France
August 29-September 20: Tour de France
September 7-14: Tirreno-Adriatico
September 11: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec
September 13: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal
SEPTEMBER 20: UCI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ELITE MEN TT
SEPTEMBER 27: UCI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ELITE MEN RR
September 29-October 3: BinckBank Tour
September 30: La Flèche Wallonne
October 3-25: Giro d’Italia
October 4: Liège-Bastogne-Liège
October 10: Amstel Gold Race
October 11: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields
October 14: Dwars door Vlaanderen
October 15-20: Gree–Tour of Guangxi
October 18: Tour of Flanders
October 20–November 8: Vuelta a España
October 21: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne
October 25: Paris-Roubaix