Il Lombardia to run before Milan-San Remo in tweaks to revised WorldTour calendar

According to an interview with RCS Sport CEO Paolo Bellino in Wednesday’s La Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Lombardia will be run after the WorldTour restart at Strade Bianche in early August and before Milan-San Remo. The decisions were made in Tuesday’s UCI Professional Cycling Council meeting and cycling’s world governing body will confirm the changes on Friday.

Thus, the three main Italian one-day races will be grouped together on consecutive Saturdays at the top of the revised WorldTour calendar. Il Lombardia will overlap with the Tour of Poland, and Milan-San Remo will overlap with a shortened Critérium du Dauphiné. Paris-Roubaix will be the last one-day race in the WorldTour schedule, with the Vuelta a España the final stage race.

Il Lombardia is an Italian Autumn Classic and usually the last of the Monuments run in October. Its nickname, the Race of the Falling Leaves, might be adjusted this year to the Race of the Full Leaves as it will come on August 8. Trek-Segafredo’s Dutchman Bauke Mollema is the current champion.

According to the La Gazzetta article, RCS Sport wanted Milan-San Remo to be changed to August 22 or 23, but the UCI wanted that weekend to be set aside for national championships. La Primavera will roll on August 15.



Men’s WorldTour with World Championships

August 1: Strade Bianche

August 5-9: Tour de Pologne

August 8: Il Lombardia

August 15: Milan-San Remo

August 12-16: Critérium du Dauphiné

August 16: Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic

August 25: Bretagne Classic–Ouest-France

August 29-September 20: Tour de France

September 7-14: Tirreno-Adriatico

September 11: Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec

September 13: Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal

SEPTEMBER 20: UCI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ELITE MEN TT

SEPTEMBER 27: UCI WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS ELITE MEN RR

September 29-October 3: BinckBank Tour

September 30: La Flèche Wallonne

October 3-25: Giro d’Italia

October 4: Liège-Bastogne-Liège

October 10: Amstel Gold Race

October 11: Gent-Wevelgem in Flanders Fields

October 14: Dwars door Vlaanderen

October 15-20: Gree–Tour of Guangxi

October 18: Tour of Flanders

October 20–November 8: Vuelta a España

October 21: Driedaagse Brugge-De Panne

October 25: Paris-Roubaix