Illness forces Michael Woods out of Tour de Suisse

In his first race since breaking his collarbone in March’s Milano-Torino, Michael Woods abandoned the 88th Tour de Suisse on Wednesday due to illness. After three stages Woods was sitting 21st in the GC before the big mountains. Woods climbed off his bike before Wednesday’s big two-step ascent.

Unfortunately Mike Woods has abandoned the @tds during today’s fourth stage because of sickness. Join us in wishing Woodsy a speedy recovery! 🇨🇭 #TourDeSuisse #YallaIPT #FactorRacing pic.twitter.com/7E2S94jm1p — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) June 18, 2025

Woods is still expected to start the 112th Tour de France on July 5.

Also, after crashing on Tuesday and chasing for a lot of stage to latch back on, Geraint Thomas, in his final year as a pro, did not start Stage 4 “as a precautionary measure” Ineos said. Thomas twisted his knee in a slow-speed wreck.

Following a crash during stage three of the #TourdeSuisse, @GeraintThomas86 will not take the start today as a precautionary measure. pic.twitter.com/WOEe1hpMdp — INEOS Grenadiers (@INEOSGrenadiers) June 18, 2025

The 2018 Tour de France winner is also expected to start his 14th Tour on July 5.