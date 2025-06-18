Home > News

Illness forces Michael Woods out of Tour de Suisse

Geraint Thomas doesn't start after crash on Tuesday

Photo by: Sirotti
June 18, 2025
Share on SMS

In his first race since breaking his collarbone in March’s Milano-Torino, Michael Woods abandoned the 88th Tour de Suisse on Wednesday due to illness. After three stages Woods was sitting 21st in the GC before the big mountains. Woods climbed off his bike before Wednesday’s big two-step ascent.

Woods is still expected to start the 112th Tour de France on July 5.

Also, after crashing on Tuesday and chasing for a lot of stage to latch back on, Geraint Thomas, in his final year as a pro, did not start Stage 4 “as a precautionary measure” Ineos said. Thomas twisted his knee in a slow-speed wreck.

The 2018 Tour de France winner is also expected to start his 14th Tour on July 5.