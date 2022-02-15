Illness forces Michael Woods to miss season opener Ruta del Sol

For a while it looked like Israel-Premier Tech was going to send a Canadian-dominated squad to the 2.Pro-rated, five-stage Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol in Spain.

The race even Tweeted a four-Canuck lineup on Monday.

🗞 NOTA DE PRENSA | Jakob Fuglsang regresa a la Vuelta a Andalucía a por su tercer entorchado

But the team had to make some last minute changes, as Michael Woods is forced to miss the race with illness and new teammate Jakob Fuglsang hasn’t fully recovered from the COVID he tested positive for after placing sixth in the Volta a Valenciana, his season opener. Fuglsang won the Ruta del Sol in 2019 and 2020. Woods still hasn’t raced in 2022, the only Canadian WorldTour rider yet to turn a pedal over in competition this year. Currently, Rusty’s first scheduled race is Amstel Gold Race on April 10.

Israel-Premier Tech’s Ruta del Sol Canadian content changed from Alex Cataford, Guillaume Boivin, Hugo Houle, Michael Woods and Guillaume Boivin to Cataford, Boivin and Derek Gee, a member of the Israel Cycling Academy.

🎙️"This is a very hard race and we will take it day by day. We have strong riders here able to fight for good results" – DS, Oscar Guerrero.

🇪🇸 #68RdS

The Ruta del Sol will be the season debuts of Mikel Landa, Simon Yates and AG2R-Citroën’s Australian Ben O’Connor, who was fourth and won a stage in last year’s Tour de France.