Incredibella! Holmgren magnificent at Giro d’Italia

Another huge day for Oro, Ont.’s Isabella Holmgren at the Giro d’Italia Women. The second-year pro finished 7th on a very tough Stage 4, which was won by Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance–Soudal Team).

The day’s race went from Castello Tesino to Pianezze (142 km) and featured a nasty finish. Riders hit a 2.5 km Category 4 ascent and, after a short break, headed up the 9 km Valdobbiadene.

Holmgren is now 8th overall—an impressive standing for the 20-year-old multi-disciplined rider. She finished just over a minute behind Gigante.

The other Canadian in the race, Sarah Van Dam of Ceratizit Pro Cycling Team, finished 31st. She’s had a pair of 15th-place results so far: first in the opening TT, and again in the flat sprint stage on Tuesday. Stage 5 is pancake flat: Mirano to Monselice (120 km), but Stages 6 and 7 are leg-breakers.

