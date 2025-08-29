Incredibella! Holmgren wins final TT and overall at Tour de l’Avenir

Isabella Holmgren finished the Tour de l’Avenir just the way she started – by winning. The Oro-Medonte, Ont. rider dominated the final time trial from Montvalezan to La Rosière (10.3 km), putting nearly two minutes into second-place finisher Marion Bunel of France. Her TT win capped off a terrific day of racing — she had already won the morning’s short but tough road race.

The multiple world champion also claimed the Queen of the Mountains and youth classifications. Most significantly, she becomes the first Canadian ever to win the Tour de l’Avenir. Other Canadians fared well — Kiara Lylyk had two top-10s, and Alex Volstad was eighth on Stage 1. Isabella’s sister, Ava, was consistently in the mix in the final selections, while also serving as a super-domestique to her twin.

The men’s edition of the race has been held since 1961. While David Boily came close with a second-place overall finish behind Colombia’s Esteban Chaves in 2011, no Canadian—man or woman—had ever taken the top spot. Until now. The race is often considered to be the little sibling of the Tour de France, and for good reason. Many big names that went on to win the Tour, won at Avenir first, including Tadej Pogačar and Greg LeMond.

Other Canadians:

Ava Holmgren – 16th overall

Alex Volstad – 42nd

Anabelle Thomas – 53rd

