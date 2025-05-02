Incredible! Bernal leads INEOS Grenadiers into 2025 Giro d’Italia

Egan Bernal will lead INEOS Grenadiers into the 2025 Giro d’Italia, returning to the race where he claimed overall victory in 2021. The Colombian headlines a balanced eight-man squad named by the British team on Thursday, with Dutch climber Thymen Arensman also set to share general classification duties.

The 108th edition of the Giro begins May 9 in Albania, before crossing into Italy for a mountainous route that includes two individual time trials and multiple summit finishes, accroding to a release by his team.

Bernal, who suffered a broken collarbone earlier this season, said he is feeling strong after a solid training block and is ready to lead, his team said.

A beautiful comeback

“The Giro holds a special place in my heart,” Bernal said. “It’s where I reached one of my greatest milestones in 2021. I’m both motivated and grateful to be back and leading the team again.”

“This season hasn’t been the most straightforward, but I recovered well and feel strong heading to the Giro. We’ve got a really balanced squad with guys who can support in the mountains and others who can look for stage wins.”

Arensman, sixth overall at the Giro in both 2022 and 2024, returns with ambitions of his own. The 25-year-old has shown consistent form throughout the spring and recently took his first win with the team.

“The Giro has been a big goal for me since the winter,” Arensman said. “The route is challenging but exciting, with a good mix of terrain and some interesting time trials. I’m really happy to be going back and racing alongside Egan and such a strong group.”

Also selected are Jonathan Castroviejo, Lucas Hamilton, Kim Heiduk, Brandon Rivera, Josh Tarling, and Ben Turner. Tarling will make his Giro debut and is expected to target the time trials, while Castroviejo and Rivera offer key support in the mountains. Turner and Heiduk will play vital roles across transitional stages.

Directeur sportif Scott Drawer called the team a “strong blend of experience and emerging talent.”

“Egan and Thymen give us depth and leadership for the GC battle,” he said. “Josh will target the time trials, and Castro’s experience in the high mountains is invaluable. We’ve selected a group that’s capable of both supporting a GC challenge and taking opportunities across a demanding and unpredictable route.”

The 2025 Giro d’Italia runs from May 9 to June 1.

INEOS Grenadiers – Giro d’Italia roster (2025):

Egan Bernal (Colombia)

Thymen Arensman (Netherlands)

Jonathan Castroviejo (Spain)

Lucas Hamilton (Australia)

Kim Heiduk (Germany)

Brandon Rivera (Colombia)

Josh Tarling (Great Britain)

Ben Turner (Great Britain)

You can watch the race on FloBikes.com

