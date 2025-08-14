Induráin warns Pogačar: ‘As soon as you lose that passion, everything becomes much more difficult’

Miguel Induráin knows the demands of staying at the top of cycling’s biggest race. The Spaniard, who won the Tour de France five times from 1991 to 1995, says Tadej Pogačar has the talent to match that mark — but warns that the biggest threat may not be physical.

“You’re close… but that last step is always difficult,” Induráin said to Mundo Departivo. “In the end, finishing sooner or later depends on the desire you have.”

Pogačar, 26, has already won the Tour four times. A fifth title would put him alongside Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Induráin (and another guy from Texas, sort of) in the record books. The UAE Team Emirates rider is the dominant stage racer of his generation, but Induráin says the pressure of constant competition can take a toll.

“In sport now you start very young. There are crashes, near-misses, the stress of training camps, travel, and the daily work of racing,” he said. “If you’re in good shape and motivated, you’re the one who sets the limits. But psychological fatigue is real. If the motivation goes, it all becomes much harder.”

Induráin retired from racing at 32–the same as Bernard Hinault, but not quite the same. The Badger quit at the top of his game–big Mig’s

final act was different.

Whether Pogačar can maintain his dominance may come down to the “fire” Induráin describes — the ability to keep wanting the next win after years of pressure and expectation.

“It’s about enjoying what you do,” Induráin said. “If that’s still there, you keep going. If not, it’s another story.”

Although the world champion is skipping the Vuelta a España — something Induráin never won due to its earlier scheduling in his era — he is still focusing on the world championships. Part of the preparation for defending the rainbow jersey includes racing at the Grand Prix Cyclistes de Québec and Montréal. After that, he will head to Rwanda to acclimate and get ready to try for another rainbow jersey on the road — something Big Mig never achieved, though he came close.

Induráin did win the rainbow jersey at the time trial world championships twice, but the closest he came to the road world championship was 1993, when a young Lance Armstrong took the title and the Spaniard finished second.