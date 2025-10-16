INEOS Grenadiers extend Pinarello partnership for 3 more years

INEOS Grenadiers and Pinarello have agreed to extend their partnership for three years. The two have worked together since the team started in 2010.

Pinarello supplies bikes and technical support to the team. Fausto Pinarello, the company president, said the agreement reflects their shared focus on winning. “We share the same drive to win. Our teams push innovation. And are open to new technologies and materials that keep us at the cutting edge of performance,” he said.

Sir Dave Brailsford said the partnership has been important for the team’s results. “What defines this relationship is genuine collaboration. We’ve designed and built bikes that have changed the sport,” he said.

The partnership has supported road wins at Grand Tours, world championships, hour records on the track as well as world champs in cyclocross, and MTB. Both sides said the work includes testing and development as well as bike supply.

The extension keeps Pinarello as the team’s official supplier through at least 2028.

In recent years, the team has struggled to get back to being the powerhouse it once was. Plus, several riders-including Tom Pidcock and Elia Viviani

have left. Former Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas is also retiring after this season. There is currently one Canadian racing on the team, Oakville, Ont.’s Michael Leonard. Previously, when known as Sky, Toronto’s Michael Barry rode for the team.