Inside Favero’s Assioma PRO Platform

Favero doesn’t just have two different power pedals — they have a platform. The Assioma PRO MX and PRO RS may target different terrains, but they share one core piece of engineering: a fully sealed stainless steel spindle that carries the electronics, strain gauges and battery. Swap the pedal body, and the same power meter transforms from gravel bruiser to featherweight road unit without losing accuracy or requiring recalibration.

That’s the real story here — consistent data across every bike you ride.

Innovation at the centre

Both PRO MX and PRO RS house all critical components inside the spindle. Everything is protected against water, mud and impact, which also helps eliminate the power dropouts that plague some pedal-based systems. Inside, Favero’s IAV (Instant Angular Velocity) power system uses a gyroscope to read instant angular velocity every pedal stroke, maintaining ±1 per cent accuracy even during surges, sprints or low-cadence grinds.

One power meter, multiple identities

The clever move is pedal-body swapability. The PRO MX arrives with a 6061 T6 aluminium body engineered for off-road abuse, complete with a chromium molybdenum retention system that can take rock strikes. The PRO RS, on the other hand, uses a carbon-reinforced techno-polymer body, cutting weight down to just 124.8 g per pedal — the lightest road power pedals.

Assioma PRO MX uses Shimano SPD cleats (MTB/Gravel) and the Assioma PRO RS uses Shimano SPD-SL cleats (Road).

Both land at a +53 mm Q-factor. Stack heights remain impressively low: 11.2 mm for the Pro MX, 10.5 mm for the Pro RS. It means you won’t suddenly feel like you’re pedalling on stilts when swapping between setups. Even small changes in height can make some riders feel a little off.

Favero’s Assioma PRO road pedal puts everything—strain gauges, battery, and electronics—fully inside the spindle. It’s a clean, sealed setup with fewer weak points compared to rival pedal power meters like Garmin and LOOK. Garmin’s Rally hides its strain gauges in the spindle but keeps the battery in the pedal body, forcing power to travel across multiple contact points. More interfaces mean more chances for corrosion or failure. LOOK stores its battery and electronics internally but places strain gauges outside the spindle, using a cable hole that could compromise waterproofing and structural integrity.

IAV Cycling Dynamics

Along with traditional power, cadence and L/R balance (on dual models), the Assioma pedals deliver IAV Cycling Dynamics. This data–PCO, PP and RP–is over and above the usual power, cadence, and left/right balance on dual-sided models. It’s a useful tool for making your riding as efficient as possible.

PCO – Pedal Centre Offset – How force is distributed across the pedal platform; especially useful to improve cleat positioning.

– How force is distributed across the pedal platform; especially useful to improve cleat positioning. PP – Power Phase – Shows the portion of the pedal stroke where you’re actively applying power. It indicates when in the 360° rotation your force is most effective.

– Shows the portion of the pedal stroke where you’re actively applying power. It indicates when in the 360° rotation your force is most effective. RP – Rider Position – Indicates how much time the cyclist spends sitting or standing.

These metrics are crucial to you becoming a better, and smoother rider.

PRO MX vs PRO RS: Fast Facts

Feature PRO MX (Off-Road) PRO RS (Road) Body 6061 T6 Aluminum Carbon-Reinforced Techno-Polymer Stack Height 11.2 mm 10.5 mm Weight (per pedal) 195.3 g 124.8 g Cleats Shimano SPD Shimano SPD-SL Terrain Gravel / MTB Road / Racing

Why this matters

Most brands build a power pedal for one world. Favero built one for every world. For riders who split time between road, gravel and XC — and want a single, reliable power source — this is a genuinely modular approach. No changing crank spiders, no doubling costs. Just move the same power meter across bikes and trust that the data hasn’t changed.

The Assioma PRO MX and RS don’t shout for attention. They just solve a long-standing problem: one accurate system, everywhere you ride–whether it’s on the road, gravel, or trails.

To learn more about Favero’s Assioma PRO Platform, head on over to Cycling.Favero.com