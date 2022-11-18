Irate pedestrian attacks cyclist, breaking leg

A confrontation between a pedestrian and cyclist ended up in a broken leg in Leicester, UK on Monday. According to Leicester Live, the two were having a heated argument which escalated to violence, resulting in the cyclist being knocked off his bike and beaten by the pedestrian.

The cyclist was riding in the city centre in the morning when the confrontation occured, according to the Leicestershire Police.

The police are appealing to the public to located the pedestrian. “I am looking to speak to anyone who may have seen the two men arguing in Gallowtree Gate or the subsequent assault in Market Place. It happened last Monday morning at a time when there would have been many people walking to work so the area was probably very busy,” Detective Constable Neil Rawlings, said. “If you remember seeing something, please contact police.”

The cyclist was taken to hospital where he was treated for a broken leg.