Ironman Mont-Tremblant and PTO US Open champion suspended three years for positive EPO test

American Collin Chartier, who surged into prominence last year with two of the biggest wins of his career at Ironman Mont-Tremblant and the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) US Open, has been banned for three years after testing positive for erythropoietin (EPO) after a random test done by the International Testing Agency (ITA) in February.

Random test by ITA

“The ITA, on behalf of Ironman, hereby reports that U.S. athlete Collin Chartier has committed an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV) under article 2.1 of the Ironman Anti-Doping Rules (Ironman ADR) for the presence of erythropoietin (EPO) in a sample collected out-of-competition by Ironman on 10 February 2023,” the ITA post read. “The sample collected from Collin Chartier returned an adverse analytical finding for the non-specified prohibited substance EPO. EPO is prohibited under the 2023 World Anti-Doping Agency’s Prohibited List as peptide hormone (S2). EPO stimulates erythropoiesis (red blood cell production) and can modify the body’s capacity to transport oxygen and, therefore, increase stamina and performance.”

Chartier accepts suspension for EPO

Because Chartier did not fight the decision and accepted the results a year was taken off his suspension, which is why he’s received a three year, rather than four year suspension.

In a post on his Instagram account Chartier said that he has no plans to return to professional triathlon.

“I started using this PED (performance enhancing drug) in November after feeling like I have lost my way in this sport. In the moment I was injured and sick and felt I had to do this if I was going to have the success I wanted in 2024,” he wrote. (We assume he meant 2023.) “I am not going to give myself or anyone else the excuse like a tainted burrito or tainted COVID-19 vaccine. I made a terrible choice, and now I will face the consequences, own it, and move on.”

This article originally appeared in Triathlon Magazine, written by Kevin MacKinnon