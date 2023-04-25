Ironman Mont-Tremblant runner-up reacts to Collin Chartier’s positive EPO test

Australian Josh Amberger (seen above at the Ironman World Championship in 2019) finished second behind Collin Chartier at last year’s Ironman Mont-Tremblant event. Despite Chartier’s claims that he didn’t start taking EPO until last November, Ambeger said that he now knows “it’s indeed a different result.”

“It wasn’t just me and my competitors that were robbed that day,” Amberger said in an Instagram post. “The whole sport was robbed.”

“I led the race for seven hours and change before Colin [sic] passed me late in the race,” Amberger continued. “I could have been bitter about not winning, yet I was jubilant. Yet something was amiss. When Colin passed me to take the lead, it was like he was doing the sprint race & I was doing the Ironman. But I bit my tongue, focussing on the positives in my own performance. It was vital to stay in the game for Kona. Afterall, he was a nice & humble guy & probably just worked harder than me for it. But now we know … But now I feel disgusted & cheated in ways hard to explain. I guess the moment I no longer feel like I’m doing triathlon for satisfaction alone is the time that I should step away from the sport.”

Cody Beals, who came third in the race, commented on Amberger’s post:

“Congrats on the W!” Beals wrote. “Dopers take an unquantifiable toll on our sport that goes so far beyond the stolen results and dollars. You were the first person I thought of when this … news broke.”

