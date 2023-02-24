Is Chris Froome back? The IPT rider’s long breakaway showed some of his old panache

It’s been five years since Chris Froome has won a race, but could he be on the verge of another victory? In 2018, Froome won the Giro d’Italia, but the following year he had a terrible crash which saw him break his femur. Since then the Israel – Premier Tech has struggled with finding winning form in a long rehabilitation process.

Tour de France champ takes off in Rwanda

Froome was sitting in 21st overall at the Tour du Rwanda when he decided to take a flyer. Stage 5 was a hilly, 195 km race from Rusizi to Rubavu. After 115 km, the multiple Grand Tour champion went solo for the win. The Kenyan-born cyclist looked great as he kept putting time into the chasers on the tough and rainy day. At one point he had three minutes over the pack, and would take the virtual race lead.

But luck was not on his side. He would suffer a flat on the second last climb, and would ultimately require a second wheel change. With 40 km to go he was caught by the peloton. His race got even worse when he crashed in the final kilometres.

A long day in the saddle for Chris Froome

“That was a rough day! I thought I’d go for it. I wanted to get over the last climb on my own,” Froome said after the race. “I got a front wheel puncture and I didn’t have a team car as they’d already been pulled out, so it wasn’t easy to get another wheel. The wheel I got from neutral service wasn’t compatible. I had to wait for my team. Then the peloton caught me and that’s when the lights went out for me.”

On one of the final descents he had to avoid the Soudal Quick-Step car that was on the road.

“I came around a corner and there was a car on the road I had to abandon and head to the ditch,” he explained. “I’m really happy to be here, I am here for hard miles and set myself for races to come in Europe.”