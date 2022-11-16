Is cycling the world’s fastest marathoner’s best-kept secret?

Eliud Kipchoge, the current world record holder of the marathon at a blistering 2:01:09, seems to be a fan of two wheels. The Kenyan set the super-fast time at the 2022 Berlin marathon. He has four of the top-five times for the 42 km race of all time.

In 2019, he became the first, and only person, to break the elusive two hour mark at the Ineos 1:59 Challenge in Vienna. Kipchoge ran a time of 1:59:40.2, being paced by several runners. Although that times doesn’t count for a world record due to the 41 pacers, it’s still incredibly fast. During the paced event, rotating pacemakers as well as a lead car shone a green beam in front of him, to ensure he would break the record. He was also hydrated on the run by feeders on bicycles so he didn’t have to pull off and grab water.

Speaking of bicycles, guess who is a fan of them? On Tuesday, Australian pro Freddy Ovett posted a video of Kipchoge riding the indoor trainer, looking smooth and fit. In the video Ovett posted about seeing the fastman riding a bike, in the kit he sent him. “When the GOAT sends you a video rocking the kit you sent out. Inspiring to see this legend using the bike as a tool to help redefine marathon running–epic.”