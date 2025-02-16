Is Jonas Vingegaard finally going to race the road worlds?

Is this the year we finally see Jonas Vingegaard racing with the Danish national team at the pro worlds? The 2025 road worlds in Rwanda certainly suit him, and recently retired Danish pro, now national team coach, Michael Mørkøv certainly hopes so. Cavendish’s former leadout man retired after the 2025 Paris Olympics.

Mørkøv hopes to bring Jonas Vingegaard on board and has asked the Tour star about his ideas and expectations for the national team.

“He is too humble to have specific demands or big ideas about how everything should be set up around him. Jonas didn’t present a detailed plan, saying that it has to be like this and this on this day. On the contrary,” Mørkøv said to Danish outlet, BT. “He has a very humble approach, which actually suits everyone: To be humble about the national team.”

Vingegaard’s 2025 season

Vingegaard’s 2025 season kicks off with the Volta ao Algarve (Feb 19-23) and Paris-Nice (Mar 9-16), followed by Volta a Catalunya (Mar 24-30) in March. In June, he’ll race the Critérium du Dauphiné (June 8-15) before heading into his main goal of the season, the Tour de France (July 5-27), where he’ll look to defend his title. After the Tour, he’ll line up for the Vuelta a España (Aug 23-Sept 14) and possibly finish the year at the worlds in Rwanda on Sept 28. Although he’s raced the worlds as an under-23, he never has at the pro ranks.

The Dane’s 2024 season was a roller coaster, to say the least. After a strong start to the season, Jonas Vingegaard’s summer was thrown into doubt following a serious crash at Itzulia Basque Country. Despite the setback, he made a remarkable comeback at the Tour de France and later secured the overall victory at the Tour de Pologne.

There was a point when Vingegaard wasn’t sure he would race the Tour due to his injuries and lengthy recovery. Though not at full strength, he still claimed an emotional stage win and finished second overall behind Pogačar.

Hopefully, an incident-free 2025 will see the Dane at full strength.

Does Rwanda beckon?

“We also just had a friendly conversation about my new job. I think it’s exciting to get started as a national team coach. And his new situation with the second child, and what that requires. I’ve been through that too. I get along well with Jonas and talk to him well. Fortunately.”

Pogačar hopes to defend his crown at the hilly course, but if Vingegaard shows up, it might be a battle royale.

“Of course, it would be hugely attractive for me as a national coach to have Jonas on the team and take him to the worlds,” Mørkøv said. “He is, very specifically, perhaps the only one who can take on the reigning world champion.”