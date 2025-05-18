Is Stage 9 Wout van Aert’s day?

Wout van Aert needs a win. Cycling fans need a win for him too–and is Stage 9 the day for it? Stage 9 throws something different at the peloton—a gritty, technical course built in the spirit of Strade Bianche. It’s not quite the full classic that Tadej Pogačar won earlier this year, but with 30 km of gravel, a string of sharp climbs, and a brutal 7 per cent ramp into Siena on the iconic Via Santa Caterina, it’ll feel just as tough.

Plenty of experience on the parcours

Wout van Aert has raced in Strade Bianche four times, delivering strong performances each year. In 2018 and 2019, he finished 3rd, establishing himself as a serious contender on the gravel roads of Tuscany. His breakthrough came in 2020 when he claimed victory with a dominant solo attack, marking his first win in the race. He returned in 2021 and finished just off the podium in 4th place.

The stage will require good legs–and like Paris-Roubaix, as little bad luck as possible. Could Sunday see the Visma – Lease a Bike back on the winner’s spot? Not only is he a great Classics rider, he excels in ‘cross. The stage is tailor-made for him.

Positioning is everything

Things should really come to life with about 68 kilometres left. That’s where the gravel hits hardest—tight, dusty sectors packed with steep pitches and sketchy descents. It’s the kind of terrain that suits classics specialists, but the GC riders can’t afford to lose focus. A single mistake could mean serious time gaps. A rider like van Aert, who knows the roads well, will be sure to be in the right spot at the right time.

Man, it would be great to see him take the win. He’s been riddled with bad luck in 2024 — two bad crashes threw a curveball into his race schedule. But each time, he fought his way back to fitness. He is a champion and deserves a big victory.