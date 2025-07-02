Is this Derek Gee’s new national championship jersey?

For dozens and dozens of pros—both men and women—new kit day is just around the corner, or has already arrived. Most European countries held their national championships this past weekend, as did Canada. Derek Gee of Israel – Premier Tech claimed his first elite road title, while EF Education–Oatly’s Alison Jackson took her third.

That means the gang at Ekoi and Rapha are now hard at work designing and producing new kits for the champions to wear over the next year.

Woodsy’s unique jersey

Mike Woods was the previous elite men’s champion, and after his win, he debuted a stylish take on the jersey. Unlike the rainbow or continental championship kits, there are no strict regulations on national champion designs, allowing teams some artistic licence.

Some squads opt for traditional looks—for years, French teams like Groupama created custom kits with few, if any, logos. The idea was that the national flag on the rider’s back was enough. And it wasn’t just the French—Anthony Duchesne’s jersey was similarly logo-free.

The Canadian national championship kit got a redesign in 2024, inspiring at least one very passionate thinkpiece by a true cycling sartorialist. (OK, there was really only one thinkpiece and I wrote it. Get off my lawn.)

Perhaps it will also spark throwback jerseys that echo the original designs?

On jersey designs

Back to Woods: after his win in 2024, he was asked what he wanted in his custom jersey. “When Phoebe Haymes, head of marketing and communications at Israel – Premier Tech, asked me what I wanted my national championship kit to look like, I said I wanted it to have the vibe of the ‘96 Atlanta track kit and feel like an old-school Team Canada hockey jersey,” he posted on Instagram. “I couldn’t be happier with the results!”

The women’s champ, Olivia Baril of Movistar, opted for a more traditional jersey, resembling the one she received on the podium. Although she lost her road race jersey, she will be wearing a skinsuit for TT champ for the next year.

Jackson has had a few different looks over the years—her most recent, in 2023, blended the pink hues of her EF team into a deep reddish version. Given her social media fame, the next iteration is anyone’s guess. Could it be a maple leaf made of ballet shoes?

As for Gee, if the internet is to be believed (it rarely is), he may be sticking with Woods’s template. Emails have been sent to the folks at Israel – Premier Tech, but no confirmation yet. Then again, the ProTeam may be saving the reveal for a big launch. Although, the image below does have 2025 listed…so.

So, this may be the kit for Gee—one he’s clearly thrilled about. “I’m unbelievably excited to wear the maple leaf for the next 12 months,” Gee said. “That’s something I’ve always envied when I’ve seen it on other people, so I’m very excited to have that chance now.”