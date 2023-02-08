Is this the coolest commuter bike ever?

There’s nothing like a reliable beater bike to get you around town. It doesn’t have to be pretty, lightweight or fast. It’s just something that can get you from A to B. A commuter bike with panniers, fenders and platform pedals is a great option to get around the city. It’s not going to be as fast as your race bike, if you have one, but it can be more freeing. It may be a bit dirtier, and sure the gears may not always work as crisp as you hope, but it gets the job done.

Latvian pro Toms Skujiņš, who rides for Trek Segafredo, has a bit of a Canadian connection. In 2014, Skujiņš won the Tour de Beauce. He also took the win at the famous Mont Mégantic stage.

He also had a good ride on the climbs during the 2018 Tour de France, where he wore the mountains jersey for five days. In 2020, he just missed out on a stage win at the Tour on stage 8.

On Monday,, after the time trial stage at the Etoile de Bessèges, Skujiņš cruised around on his very cool commuter bike. “People seem to like this Trek Townie,” he tweeted. “I took it for a spin after my ITT in Bessèges to watch the main man Mattias Skjelmose.”

His Trek appears to be outfitted with a SRAM eTap AXS 1x, and some Bontrager Aeolus hoops. Most likely the bike was put together with some spare parts from the team’s service course, so despite him having a flat bar, there’s no mountain bike shifters. Instead, it appears that he has some eTap blips mounted by his brakes.