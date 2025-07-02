Isabella Holmgren and Sarah Van Dam to race Giro

There was a time in Canadian cycling history when there were many Grand Tours without a Canadian. Now, it’s customary to see some in all of them in both men’s and women’s. That streak continues the Giro d’Italia Donne, where Lidl – Trek’s Bella Holmgren and Ceratizit Pro Cycling’s Sarah Van Dam will be racing.

The women’s Giro returns July 6–13 with eight stages and a route that runs from northern to southern Italy. Absent this year is the (in)famous Mortirolo climb, but the course still offers plenty to challenge the women’s peloton, including a summit finish on Monte Nerone and a punchy finale in San Marino.

Stage 1 TT

It all kicks off in Bergamo with a 13-km individual time trial—an immediate GC test and the first chance to pull on the pink jersey.

Stages 3 and 5 are likely opportunities for the sprinters, while stages 2, 4 and 7 promise key shakeups in the overall. Without the high Alps, the route leans heavily on rolling and technical terrain—perfect for chaos and bold moves.

There are plenty of big names set to race the 2025 edition. That includes Lorena Wiebes and Lotte Kopecky of Team SD Worx – Protime, Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ, Juliette Labous of FDJ – SUEZ, Marlen Reusser and Liane Lippert of Movistar Team, Marianne Vos of Team Visma – Lease a Bike, Chiara Consonni of CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto, Monica Trinca Colonel of Liv AlUla Jayco, and Anna Henderson of Lidl – Trek.

Both Van Dam and Holmgren have been having great seasons thus far. Van Dam has had a string of top results, and Holmgren took her first pro win on the road. At the 2024 Tour de l’Avenir, the multiple world champion showed her climbing prowess, taking the polka dot jersey and second overall. She will be a valuable lieutenant to her team leader Lucinda Brand, but depending on what happens, she may very well be given chances on her own.

Racing begins Sunday, and you can watch it on FloBikes.com. Check back to Canadian Cycling Magazine for race coverage.

