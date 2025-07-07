Isabella Holmgren climbs standings at Giro d’Italia Women

Anna Henderson took over the overall lead at the Giro d’Italia Women after winning Stage 2 in Aprica. The Lidl-Trek rider outsprinted breakaway companion Dilyxine Miermont and gained enough bonus seconds to claim the Pink Jersey from Marlen Reusser. Oro, Ont.’s Isabella Holmgren rode well, climbing to 16th overall and second in the best young rider classification. Lotte Kopecky lost further time.

Day 2 of the women’s Giro

Stage 2 was the first road stage after the opening time trial. The day’s racing was 92 km with an uphill finish. The route featured a 14-km climb from Edolo, averaging 3.5 per cent. From there, the ascent levelled off before reaching the finish line at 1,173 above sea level.

Holmgren had a solid ride on Stage 2. She finished 19th and in the lead group.

The other Canuck in the Giro, Sarah Van Dam of Ceratizit Pro Cycling Team, finished 50th. She now sits 46th overall. Van Dam had a strong opening time trial, finishing 15th.

Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon//SRAM ZondaCrypto) leads the white jersey competition, 27 seconds ahead of Holmgren.

Stage 3 of the eight-stage Giro d’Italia Women runs from Vezza d’Oglio to Trento, covering 122 km. Although riders will climb the tough Passo del Tonale — 8.4 km at 6.1 per cent — the rest of the stage is essentially downhill and then flat. Still, if a selection occurs early, there could be chaos in the peloton.

You can watch the race on FloBikes.com, with coverage beginning at 7 a.m. EDT. Canadian Cycling Magazine will have coverage of the race once the stage is done. Go Bella! Go Sarah!

