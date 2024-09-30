Isabella Holmgren debuts her rainbow jersey

Finally, Isaballe Holmgren gets to race in rainbows! The Orillia, Ont. native has won several rainbow jerseys, but the problem until now has been that she never got to wear them. For instance, after winning the junior cross worlds, she couldn’t sport her jersey the following season because she was racing as an under-23.

Now, as the under-23 world champion champion, her LIDL-Trek team has made sure to kit her up like a total pro. Her 2023 season was spectacular, as she won both the MTB and ‘cross world championships. She and her sister Ava were signed to the WorldTour team.

Isabella Holmgren 🇨🇦 out in front. Lap 2️⃣ / 5️⃣ and she creates a gap of +0:24s

Chasing trio of Böhm, Munro and Caluori with the 🇺🇸 rider looking strongest in the descents. #MTBWorldCup pic.twitter.com/3uIDpHcbDz — UCI MTB (@UCI_MTB) September 28, 2024

After a full ‘cross season, Bella clinched an impressive fourth place at the world under-23 championships, having fought her way back from 20th—just one lap shy of a bronze. In 2024, she and Ava successfully balanced pro road races with MTB events. Ava made a strong showing early in the season, finishing second in the final stage of the Tour de Normandie. Bella followed up with several significant wins at World Cups in Italy and France, ultimately securing a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics—a major achievement for a first-year elite.

Returning to Canada for the national road championships, both Holmgrens showcased their skills despite focusing on mountain biking. Ava took second in the ITT and Bella finished third in the under-23 category. Ava also earned silver in the road race.

As the season unfolded, Bella continued to shine. She also took second at the Tour de l’Avenir—a key stepping stone for future stars. And of course, she won the under-23 world XCC and XCO championships and finished in the top five overall, which is a remarkable feat for a first-year under-23 competing against elite competitors.

While Bella was excelling on the dirt on the weekend, her sister Ava also had a great ride on the road, finishing fourth in the under-23 category at the road worlds in Zurich.

Bella debuted her new rainbow jersey at the UCI World Cup in Lake Placid. She certainly honoured the stripes, taking second in the short track and winning the cross country. She even has a matching white bike with stripes—because rainbows!