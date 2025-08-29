Isabella Holmgren dominates in the mountains at Tour de l’Avenir
The Canadian in yellow has one more stage left in the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes
Oro-Medonte, Ont.’s Isabella Holmgren showed why she’s in yellow at the Tour de l’Avenir Femmes with a dominant win in the mountains. The multiple world champion underlined her climbing strength with a commanding solo victory on Thursday’s short but punishing stage. The 20-year-old pro from Lidl-Trek, riding for Team Canada, set a fierce pace on the opening climb that quickly reduced the field to a select few.
Only French champion Marion Brunel could follow, while Belgium’s Lore De Schepper battled to third. In the final km Brunel tried to surge clear, but Holmgren countered with a decisive sprint to take the win. With rivals minutes behind, the Canadian tightened her grip on the overall lead heading into the closing time trial. Holmgren opened the race with a strong win in the prologue.
Her sister, Ava, finished 14th. The Holmgren twins sit second and third in the polka-dot competition.
On Wednesday, Kiara Lylyk had another strong ride, finishing eighth in Stage 4.
Friday is a double day, ending with a tough uphill time trial.
