Isabella Holmgren impressive in Tour de Suisse finale

Marlen Reusser (Movistar) wrapped up the Tour de Suisse Women title on Sunday with a solo attack in the final kilometres of Stage 4. It was her second stage win of the week and secured her second overall title at the race, after winning it in 2023.

The 129-km loop around Küssnacht am Rigi came down to a battle between the GC favourites. Reusser and Demi Vollering (FDJ–Suez), last year’s winner, spent much of the day riding together, but with about eight kilometres to go, Reusser pulled away for good on the second climb of the Michaelskreuz.

They don’t get any closer than this 😱 Elisa Balsamo beat Mischa Bredewold in an extremely close sprint on Tour de Suisse Women Stage 3. pic.twitter.com/LW3VL663js — Velon CC (@VelonCC) June 14, 2025

Vollering had started the day just three seconds back in the standings but couldn’t respond to the attack. “I knew it was coming,” she said after the stage. “I just didn’t have the legs today.”

Canada’s Isabella Holmgren turned in another strong ride. The 19-year-old from Oro-Medonte, Ont., placed ninth on the stage. With that, she jumped to 14th overall. She also ended up third in the young rider cpmpetiton.

Earlier in the day, a break featuring Henrietta Christie (EF–Oatly–Cannondale), Steffi Häberlin (SD Worx–Protime) and Julia Borgström (AG Insurance–Soudal) shook up the first half of the race. Häberlin was named most combative rider by fans.

Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon//SRAM) took second on the stage behind Reusser. Vollering finished third. The same trio finished atop the overall standings: Reusser first, Vollering second, Niewiadoma third.

For Holmgren, it’s another big ride on the road. Like her sister Ava, the mutli-disciplined cyclists are fitting in well on the Women’s WorldTour. In late may, Isabella won her first pro road race, the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria in Spain’s Basque Country.

