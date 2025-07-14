Isabella Holmgren terrific at Giro d’Italia with impressive GC result

Elisa Longo Borghini claimed her second Giro d’Italia Women title on Sunday, completing a dominant performance with a composed ride on the final stage in Imola. But for Canadian cycling fans, Lidl–Trek’s Isabella Holmgren made a statement about her place in the pro peloton—and her potential in the sport’s biggest races.

The Oro, Ont., rider finished an impressive seventh overall, after a brilliant podium ride on the queen stage. The 20-year-old pro mixed it up with the best on the final day too, taking sixth on the stage.

As for the Maglia Rosa, the Italian national champion seized control of the race Saturday with a decisive downhill attack on Monte Nerone alongside Silvia Persico—gaining the advantage she defended to the end.

Longo Borghini finished safely in the bunch on the closing stage, which featured three laps of the 2020 World Championship circuit in Imola. While her rivals offered little threat, she called the victory “months and months of work repaid.”

Marlen Reusser, who held the leader’s jersey before faltering on the penultimate day, finished second overall. “I know I shouldn’t be sad… but I worked so hard,” she said. Sarah Gigante rounded out the podium. Liane Lippert took her second stage win, outsprinting Anna van der Breggen.

🥉 on Monte Nerone yesterday, 🇨🇦 Isabella Holmgren expects a «super hard» final stage 💪 🥉 terza ieri sul Monte Nerone, 🇨🇦 Isabella Holmgren della @LidlTrek si aspetta una tappa finale «molto dura» 💪#GirodItaliaWomen #WonderfulWomen #WOW | @UCI_WWT pic.twitter.com/p3xj8TK7aW — Giro d’Italia Women (@girowomen) July 13, 2025

Isabella, along with her sister Ava, both signed with Lidl–Trek this season and are already making their mark on the Women’s WorldTour.

The two Canadians were dominant in cyclocross and mountain biking as juniors and U23s—and now they’re delivering on the road. Isabella claimed her first pro road win earlier this year, while Ava continues to make an impact on the pavement and off it.

The Tour de France Femmes is later this month, and Lidl–Trek hasn’t announced its roster yet. Will we see a Holmgren on the team? It’s possible. While the eight-day Giro d’Italia Women is undoubtedly gruelling, there’s ample time to recover before the nine-stage Tour de France Femmes. If either of the Canadian sisters gets the call-up, Canadian cycling fans will be in for a treat.