Isabella Holmgren third in penultimate Giro stage

A fantastic ride for Lidl – Trek’s Isabella Holmgren, who took third on one of the toughest stages at the Giro d’Italia Women. Sarah Gigante (AG Insurance-Soudal Team) took another stage win ahead of Elisa Longo Borghini of UAE Team ADQ.

Holmgren sprinted out of the chase group, putting three seconds into the rest. The 7th stage was 157.0 km from Fermignano to Monte Nerone. Holmgren’s result comes a day after another strong ride by Sarah Van Dam, who took 6th on Friday.

With her ride today, the multiple world champion climbs back up to 7th overall, with one stage to go.

Results powered by FirstCycling.com