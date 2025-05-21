Isabella Holmgren wins first pro road race

Oro-Medonte, Ont.’s Isabella Holmgren took her first pro dub Tuesday at the Durango-Durango Emakumeen Saria in Spain’s Basque Country.

The 19-year-old multi-disciplined rider broke away solo on the final climb, around 10 km from the finish. She maintained her lead on the technical descent and crossed the line alone, eight seconds ahead of Évita Muzic (FDJ–SUEZ).

“I really couldn’t believe that I won, I didn’t even have a celebration at the line,” Holmgren said. “It was really a super hard race. We knew that the race would be made on the final climb, so we went all in there. I noticed I had a small gap. So, I just went full gas until the line. It was a pretty technical descent, so it was a bit of an advantage being alone. I could take the corners how I wanted and whatever line I thought best. I’m just so happy.”

The win adds to Holmgren’s growing list of results across multiple cycling disciplines. In 2023, she won both the under-23 cross-country Olympic (XCO) and short track (XCC) mountain bike world titles, as well as the junior cyclocross world championship.

Tuesday’s result is her first win on the road at the elite level. She has already had some fine results on the pavement, including a second overall at the Tour de l’Avenir. Holmgren also won the mountains jersey there.

Other Canucks in the race included Nadia Gontova (Winspace Orange Seal), who was 17th; Sarah Van Dam (CERATIZIT Pro Cycling Team), fresh off a huge result in Spain, who finished 22nd; Alison Jackson (EF Education–Oatly) in 38th; Kiara Lylyk (Winspace Orange Seal) in 39th; and Clara Emond (EF Education–Oatly) in 59th.