Iserbyt disqualified for stomping on Kamp’s wheel after crash

A dramatic moment unfolded at the Exact Cross Beringen on Saturday in Belgium. During the fifth lap, a chasing group with Eli Iserbyt and Ryan Kamp seemed poised to catch the leaders. However, just as they made their move, both riders crashed in a steep descent.

The Belgian champion placed the blame squarely on the Dutch rider, and in his anger, stomped hard on Kamp’s spokes.

Kamp wasn’t going to let it slide, leading to a brief argument between the two. Shortly after, they swapped bikes, but the change proved ineffective for Iserbyt, who ended up disqualified after the sixth lap. Lars van der Haar from the Volharding Cycling Team took the victory.

Check out the nutty moment below captured by Belgian outlet, Sporza, below: