Israel confirms riders for European championships amid security measures

After protests disrupted the Vuelta, Israeli cyclists are set to race in Drôme-Ardèche, prompting organizers to reinforce security and coordinate closely with authorities.

Israel will send riders to the 2025 European road championships in France from October 1 to 5. The State of Israel will enter competitors in all three men’s age categories—juniors, under-23 and elite. The announcement comes after weeks of uncertainty following the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that recently disrupted the Vuelta a España

Israel competes in European championships across many sports. This includes cycling, football and basketball. The reason for competing in the Euros rather than in Middle Eastern competitions is primarily for political and security reasons. Regional tensions and boycotts from neighbouring countries have historically made participation in Middle Eastern events difficult or impossible.

Organizers have already started coordinating with French authorities to ensure the event runs smoothly. “We’ll strengthen cooperation with state services and align with anything they deem necessary. This is so the riders can compete safely,” an organizer said, as reported by L’Équipe. He added that many security measures were already in place.

The Vuelta incidents triggered broader discussions in professional cycling about safeguarding Israeli teams. “Before the Vuelta, most organizers hosting Israel–Premier Tech had already had to take special precautions,” the organizer explained. “What changed with the Vuelta was the scale of the measures needed to prevent disruptions.”

Israeli riders will not participate in the time trials, considered the most risky. “It’s a relief for me as an organizer that we don’t have Israelis in the time-trials, which was the main concern,” he said. At the Vuelta, for example, protesters tried to block the road for the Israel – Premier Tech squad. The time trials are the most difficult to protect given that riders are riding alone, versus a rolling enclosure.

Final participation lists were confirmed Monday evening, giving organizers the information needed to plan security and logistics, including which events the Israeli riders will contest. The situation remains under close review, with discussions planned this week to consider potential reinforcement of safety measures.

The European Championships’ organizers say the measures are largely preventive, reflecting lessons from previous races, while ensuring athletes can compete without incident.

Meanwhile, the Israel – Premier Tech continues to feel pressure from races–as well as its own sponsors. The bike supplier, Factor, as well as main sponsor, Premier Tech, says the ProTeam needs to rebrand in order to continue.